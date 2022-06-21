Roast Pork prepped A-j Motu'apuaka

Posted to the Facebook group Kmart Air Fryer Recipes, one user named A-j Moti’apuaka revealed just how simple it is to make this delightful dish in a 3.2L Kmart Air Fryer.

She reveals this is her second attempt at cooking the dish as she wanted to check it wasn’t a fluke the first time!

The end result is divine roast pork complete with the crispiest crackling.

"Definitely need to budget this into my regular shop," she wrote on the post.

Roast pork cooked to perfection A-j Motu'apuaka

All you have to do is prep the meat the night prior and then pop it in the air fryer not long before you’re ready to serve up and voila, another low-maintenance air fryer hack!

Ingredients

Roast pork 1.1kg, boneless.

Potatoes (optional)

Method

Pat dry, score and add salt rub the day before. Leave in the fridge uncovered. Remove from fridge, salt and oil. Cook at 200°C for 20mins. If the crackling needs to be cooked further, cook at 175°C for 30mins (add potatoes 10mins in and remove 10mins before finish). Cover with aluminium foil and leave to rest for ten minutes before serving.

