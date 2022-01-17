New Idea Food

1 Grease and line with baking paper, base and sides of a shallow 19cm square cake pan (make sure paper doesn’t extend above pan edges).

2 Combine butter, Nutella and vanilla in a small bowl. Stir until smooth.

3 Sift flour and cocoa into a medium bowl. Stir in coconut, sugar and Weetbix. Add butter mixture. Stir until well combined. Press mixture firmly over base of prepared pan. Smooth over top.

4 Pull out the pan and basket from a 7-litre air fryer. Place cake pan in basket. Slide basket back into air fryer. Set temperature to 170C. Set timer and cook for 15 minutes. Remove cake pan from basket. Set aside to cool for 15 minutes before icing.

5 To make icing, place sifted icing sugar and Nutella in a medium bowl. Add 1 tblsp hot water. Stir until smooth and combined, adding a little extra hot water, if necessary for a spreadable consistency. Spread over slice. Sprinkle with choc chips. Stand at room temperature (or refrigerate in hot weather) until icing is set.

6 Lift slice from pan. Cut into pieces.

TIP Slice will keep for up to one week in a container in the fridge.

