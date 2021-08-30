"Super quick airfryer muffins." Instagram

"Had some strawberries that needed some love so I washed and chopped them, added them to a saucepan on low with 2 tblspns of water and a 1/4 cup sugar and and let that reduce and cook," she explained.

Once the jam was made, Mary switched her focus to making the muffins, where she added two eggs in a bowl, followed by a 3/4 cup of sugar, and then beat the mix with a hand mixer until it was creamy.

She then added half a cup of oil and half a cup of heaped Greek yogurt to the mix, followed by some Vanilla.

So easy! Instagram

Once she mixed that all together, she added one and a half cups of plain flour and two tablespoons of baking powder.

She then lightly sprayed several muffin cups before filling them with the cake batter, and then added her homemade jam in the centre.

"Bake in air fryer on 170 for 10 minutes," she directed, and followed with: "Check they have cooked through."

For the full list of ingredients, keep scrolling below.

These muffins will be a household favourite for sure. Instagram

Ingredients for the muffins:

2 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1.5 cups of sifted flour

2 tspns baking powder

1/2 cup oil

1/2 cup heaped Greek yogurt

Vanilla

"And my strawberries jam, you can choose to use any jam you have, apricot blueberry, raspberry," Mary added.