She’s only just arrived in the Bay, but that doesn’t stop Amber (Maddy Jevic) from immediately setting her sights on one of the locals – resident bad boy Tane (Ethan Browne)! Seven

And the same can be said for Tane’s nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), whose romantic night at home with Bella (Courtney Miller) is interrupted by a newly loved-up Tane and Amber!

“It’s just bad timing,” says Ethan with a laugh. “Tane can see how much Nikau cares about Bella and he only wants the best for him.”

To make matters worse, Mackenzie, who is in an off-again-on-again relationship with Tane’s brother Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), can’t get bad boy Tane off her mind!

There is a strong attraction between Mackenzie and Tane. Seven

“Deep down, there is a strong attraction between Mackenzie and Tane,” Ethan told New Idea.

“Ari is the more stable brother, but Mackenzie can’t help her feelings for Tane.” What does this mean for Mackenzie’s relationship with Ari?

Reflecting on Tane and Mackenzie's flirty first encounter, Ethan said there was instant chemistry.

Mackenzie, who is in an off-again-on-again relationship with Tane’s brother Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), can’t get bad boy Tane off her mind! Seven

At the time, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) had also blurted out that Mackenzie and Ari were seeing each other. But that certainly didn’t put Tane off.

“He thinks ‘Oh, OK, that makes it even more interesting!’ He likes to get under Ari’s skin whatever way he can,” Ethan added.

