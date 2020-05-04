Meanwhile, how will Tane respond to Nikau’s request?
In other Summer Bay highlights, Jasmine’s baby bombshell is revealed this week.
It should be one of the happiest times of her life – preparing for motherhood.
Yet for grieving widow Jasmine (Sam Frost), the discovery she’s carrying her late husband’s baby came as a bittersweet surprise. More than ever, Jasmine missed having Robbo (Jake Ryan)by her side to celebrate the joyous news.
But while Jasmine was initially shocked by the discovery, she has come to embrace the prospect of parenthood. Indeed, as her portrayer Sam reveals, Jasmine now “can’t contain herself” as she counts down the months until her baby’s arrival.
“While Jasmine is naturally devastated that Robbo can’t share this journey, the thought of becoming a mother is bringing her so much joy. It is absolutely a blessing,” says Sam.
“She is becoming very excited, and loves talking about her pregnancy with Irene (Lynne McGranger) and everyone else in the Bay. The town is thrilled for her, but at the same time I think everyone is a bit cautious. It is still early days and people are a little worried for her.”
For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!