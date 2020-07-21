No one can meet John's lofty standards. That is, until a feisty newcomer named Amber (Maddy Jevic) arrives. Seven

Meanwhile, if the no-nonsense Amber looks familiar to viewers, it’s not surprising.

Her portrayer is none other than talented TV actress Maddy Jevic, who starred as Brianna Wheeler in hit comedy series Upper Middle Bogan and as Nurse Lee Radcliffe in gritty prison drama Wentworth.

And the gorgeous star couldn’t be more thrilled to be moving into the Bay as Amber.



“Amber is funny and tough, but she’s kind,” says Maddy, adding: “Everyone in the cast is so loving and giving – they’ve all been really welcoming to me.”

Also happening in the Bay this week, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) offers Tane (Ethan Browne) a job at Salt.

But Mackenzie, who is in an off-again-on-again relationship with Tane’s brother Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), also finds herself making a surprising admission to Dean.



Despite Mackenzie’s feelings for Ari, she can’t get bad boy Tane off her mind!

“Deep down, there is a strong attraction between Mackenzie and Tane,” Ethan told New Idea.

