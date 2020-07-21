Mackenzie finds herself making a surprising admission to Dean. Seven

“Deep down, there is a strong attraction between Mackenzie and Tane,” Ethan told New Idea.

“Ari is the more stable brother, but Mackenzie can’t help her feelings for Tane.” What does this mean for Mackenzie’s relationship with Ari?

Tane previously tried flirting with gorgeous restaurateur Mackenzie.

Aware that the Parata brothers have fallen on tough financial times, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) this week offers Tane (Ethan Browne) a job at Salt. Seven

“There is an instant attraction,” Ethan previously said of their first encounter.

At the time, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) had also blurted out that Mackenzie and Ari were seeing each other. But that certainly didn’t put Tane off.

“He thinks ‘Oh, OK, that makes it even more interesting!’ He likes to get under Ari’s skin whatever way he can,” Ethan added.

Despite Mackenzie’s feelings for Ari, she can’t get bad boy Tane off her mind! Seven

While they’ve only been in the Bay for a few months, it’s already clear that there is no love lost between brothers Ari and Tane.

The tension between the fiery siblings has also caused issues between Ari and his impressionable teenage nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

