Who is this "exciting new character"? Instagram

Upon sharing the happy snap, speculation ensued surrounding who this mystery character may be...

"Exciting new character - I love the sound of that. Hope it's Flick & Cash's foster dad Garry," a commenter wrote.

Others contributed to this theory; "Please can it be Gary in charge of the Police Station? Love to see him as a regular resident of SB," another wrote.

Could it be Gary returning as a series regular? Seven Network

While some theorise it could be Flick and Cash Newman's foster father Garry Morrow returning as a series regular, a peek of brown hair suggests otherwise...

Besides, Gary has already appeared in the series, so does this negate him as a "new character"?

Hopefully we won't have to wait too long until this question is answered with Lynne's subtle "coming soon" hint.

Accidentally leaked shots of a call sheet and script page on fellow Home & Away star Ada Nicodemou's Instagram story revealed that four new characters are set to joining the line up in the coming months. While these very well may be guest stars or returning characters, from the looks of it, there is one mysterious surprise character who will be cause quite a bit of excitement.