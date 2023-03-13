Lynne has revealed how she’d like her character, Irene, to leave Home & Away. Seven

Unlike Lynne, Georgie Parker, Sophie Dillman and Patrick O'Connor are leaving Summer Bay.

Georgie is, thankfully, only leaving temporarily. She’ll be away from the soap for seven weeks while she stars in the stage play, Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica.

“I need time out for plays… Channel 7 has always been very generous with letting me do that,” Georgie recently told us.

Sophie and Patrick on the other hand, are leaving Home & Away for good. The pair, who are dating in real-life, both decided it was time to move on from the show and discover new opportunities.

WATCH: Lynne McGranger pranks Home & Away's producer

“We have both done everything possible with our characters and it was time to start a new chapter,” Sophie told TV Week.

“Sophie and I were 24 when we started on Home & Away,” Patrick echoed.

“It’s a huge commitment and a massive chunk of my life. I felt I changed into six different people in the time we were there. There’s a lot of growth both as an actor and a person. It’s a great place to work, but I was ready [to move on].”