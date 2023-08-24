Instagram

“My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.

“There are still so many milestones I want to enjoy – taking the test is one way to make sure I don’t miss any of them, like my daughter’s wedding.”

Lynne’s daughter Clancy McWaters, 32, to whom she shared with her husband of nearly 40 years, Paul, recently married her partner, Luke.

Celebrating these life milestones was an important factor for the Cancer Council as many people throw away the bowel screening test kits which arrive in the mail.

Even despite the bowel screening test taking “two minutes,” Lynne revealed the participation rates for the “bowel cancer screening tests are very low, around 40 per cent, which is pretty terrible.”

“And that’s what you have to say to people - get to it, do it, it’s simple to do, it’s hygienic and it may save your life,” Lynne said.