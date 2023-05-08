Ada has starred as Leah Patterson for 23 years. Channel Seven

"I know this is really controversial but I hate the Morgan house," she revealed.

"I feel like I can’t do a lot in the kitchen...And I don’t like the furniture either. I just wish it was like, prettier or something," she shared as justification.

The house in question is relatively unassuming in décor, featuring grey-blue walls, wooden furnishings, and ceiling-high cabinets.

"I think it needs to be more Leah-fied," the actress affirmed.

As for her preferred place of filming, Ada enjoys the diner. As Leah, she has worked in the Pier Diner since her series debut in the year 2000.

"I just really like the diner because there’s heaps of stuff to do, and I know it really well," she said.