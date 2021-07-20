Ada has dished all when it comes to her health routine. Supplied

“It is hard but I exercise every morning. It's a non-negotiable for me. I either go to the gym, go for a walk or do a PT session. I feel so much better when I do.”

Ada, 44, shares her eight-year-old son Johnas with her ex-husband Chrys Xiopolitas. The Home & Away star welcomed Johnas into the world back in 2012 via IVF. Currently, the 44-year-old is loved up with businessman Adam Rigby wh she met in 2016.

Being a working mum, Ada has previously confessed she gets little to no sleep, but she still is adamant on prioritising self-care in her life.

And, leaving no health stone unturned, Ada has currently partnered with Thanks To Nature to make sure her hair is as healthy as it can be.

“There is a reason why there are so many different types of haircare formulas on the market and that’s because everyone’s hair is different. That’s why I find it crucial to pick hair products that are suitable for your hair," Ada tells New Idea.

"My hair is coloured, thick and I have to use heating products so I lean towards Hydrating and Repairing formulas and that’s why I am so in love with Thanks To Nature’s Hydrate and Nourish and Repair and Protect ranges.

"I interchange these depending on what my hair needs at the time or sometimes I’ll use the Hydrate and Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner with the Repair and Protect Masque and vice versa.”