Ada Nicodemou has confessed she doesn't sleep these days. Instagram

"I don't sleep," Ada told the publication. "I'm a bit of an insomniac, so I naturally get up around 3-4am. I don't know whether it's because of waking up so early, my age, or what's going on, but I get up anyway."

The 44-year-old continued, "It's either get up and start doing housework, which - don't laugh - I do, or got to the gym. If I'm being kind to myself, i'll exercise or do a workout at the gym. Otherwise, it's stuff like making lunches or cleaning the house".

Ada is mum to eight-year-old Johnas. Instagram

Ada welcomed Johnas into the world back in 2012 via IVF, but shortly afterwards she separated from his father Chrys, before divorcing him in 2016.

Despite the heartache of her broken marriage, Ada found love again with millionaire Adam Rigby, 51, whom she met in 2016, after her split from her husband of nine years.

"I'm smiling again. And I've got this great relationship. I'm a hopeless romantic. Life hasn't beaten that out of me," Ada previously said of Adam, which chatting with Stellar.

In 2020, while speaking to TV WEEK, Ada admitted that Adam has embraced the role of stepdad wonderfully and made a commitment to helping her raise Johnas.

WATCH: Ada Nicodemou's son on TV (Story continues after video)

"Adam and Johnas adore each other; he's such a great stepdad and has really stepped up," Ada told the publication.

"For a man to come into my world and love a child as if he were his own – and love me like I've never been loved before – is incredibly special.

"I rely on him a lot, which is a real first for me. I've never been able to do that before. I've always held the reins. So it's nice to know he has our back – he's a great man," she added.

