Ada Nicomedmou (right) shares an unbreakable bond with her only child, Johnas, eight (left). Instagram

The former Heartbreak High star welcomed Johnas into the world back in 2012 via IVF, but shortly afterwards she separated from his father Chrys, before divorcing him in 2016.

Despite the heartache of her broken marriage, Ada found love again with millionaire Adam Rigby, 51, whom she met in 2016, after her split from her husband of nine years.

"I'm smiling again. And I've got this great relationship. I'm a hopeless romantic. Life hasn't beaten that out of me," Ada previously said of Adam, which chatting with Stellar.

And then in 2020, while speaking to TV WEEK, Ada admitted that Adam has embraced the role of stepdad wonderfully and made a commitment to helping her raise Johnas.

"Adam and Johnas adore each other; he's such a great stepdad and has really stepped up," Ada told the publication.

Ada (top left) admitted that Adam (right) has embraced the role of stepdad wonderfully and made a commitment to helping her raise Johnas (bottom left). Instagram

"For a man to come into my world and love a child as if he were his own – and love me like I've never been loved before – is incredibly special.

"I rely on him a lot, which is a real first for me. I've never been able to do that before. I've always held the reins. So it's nice to know he has our back – he's a great man," she added.

What’s more, in the five years that they have been dating, Ada and Adam have enjoyed plenty of sweet family moments with Johnas, including family vacays to Greece.

That said, Ada ensures she and Johnas always have their alone time, with the duo frequently stepping out for dedicated mother-son time, which she shares on social media.

Whether it’s attending musical theatre or enjoying dinner dates, Ada is never too busy to make time for Johnas – no matter how gruelling her work scheduled may be.

Ada (right) and Adam (left) have enjoyed plenty of sweet family moments with Johnas (centre), including family vacays to Greece. Instagram

Last October, she shared several snaps of their day trip to the aquarium, along with a sweet caption that read: “Had a perfect day out with my little man today.”

Ada also shared several pics of Johnas' eighth birthday celebration, which revealed she spoiled the youngster with an adorable – and seriously cool – soccer ball cake.

While marriage appears to be the next step for the actress, Ada says she isn’t in any rush to walk down the aisle again – at least not right now.

"I'm 43 years old now," she told TV WEEK. "I just want to enjoy what we have."

That said, while chatting with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in 2019, Ada admitted to thinking Adam was “The One”.