The 45-year-old took to her Instagram to share the incident that resulted in her being unable to walk!

Long-standing Home & Away star Ada Nicodemou has revealed she is in "excruciating pain" due to a back injury, resulting in her having to rest and take time off shooting the hit show.

Whilst she begun the story by saying that a "funny thing happened", from the strained look on Ada's face, you can sense that the pain she is experiencing is no laughing matter.

As the actress "couldn't walk", she has had to rest, which would evidentially mean she has had to take off from filming H&A.

As the injury occurred on Thursday, the Home & Away fan favourite has had to rest for over four days, which seems to be leading to Ada suffering from boredom, as she has put a request out on Instagram for her followers to give her book and TV show recommendations.