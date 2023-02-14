Ada Nicodemou takes a break from Home & Away after major injury
The actress is unable to walk!
Long-standing Home & Away star Ada Nicodemou has revealed she is in "excruciating pain" due to a back injury, resulting in her having to rest and take time off shooting the hit show.
The 45-year-old took to her Instagram to share the incident that resulted in her being unable to walk!
Whilst she begun the story by saying that a "funny thing happened", from the strained look on Ada's face, you can sense that the pain she is experiencing is no laughing matter.
As the actress "couldn't walk", she has had to rest, which would evidentially mean she has had to take off from filming H&A.
As the injury occurred on Thursday, the Home & Away fan favourite has had to rest for over four days, which seems to be leading to Ada suffering from boredom, as she has put a request out on Instagram for her followers to give her book and TV show recommendations.
Ada "didn’t know a sneeze could cause so much damage."
But the post didn't just prompt comments of recommendations - as fans also gave their well-wishes for a speedy recovery for Ada.
"Ouch you poor thing. I hope you are better soon Ada, love and best wishes," wrote one caring follower.
Her co-star Georgie Parker (who plays Roo), also commented, "Oh no darling, I'm so sorry. I'll think of some shows for you."
Here's hoping her partner of six years, Adam Rigby, has been able to help nurse his love back to health!
