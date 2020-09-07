Becoming a father to Jai has changed Dean's (left) entire world. Seven

During a family outing on the beach, she expresses her love for Dean and asks him to give her a chance. They can raise Jai (River Jarvis) as a family.

"They share a child together and that's a bond like no other," Maddy tells TV WEEK.

"Dean was her childhood love and she would love to rekindle a connection between them."

Ziggy (portrayed by Sophie Dillman, pictured) is struggling to accept Dean's new life. Seven

Knowing he might risk losing Ziggy for good, Dean rejects Amber's advances and makes it clear that they will co-parent Jai, but nothing further will happen between them.

Meanwhile, Ziggy is walking nearby and spots the trio hanging out together. Holding back tears, she wonders if it's time to let Dean go.

Still reeling from Amber’s revelation that he had a child, Dean had no time to come to terms with the bombshell news before he met the youngster for the first time.

Amber (portrayed by Maddy Jevic, pictured left) boldly seizes the opportunity to tell Dean how she really feels. Seven

Fortunately, when the popular Summer Bay character met his young son for the first time, it was a case of love at first sight for Dean.

“Dean freaked out when Amber dropped her truth bomb,” Patrick previously told New Idea. “It was so not-on-his-radar that he could have a child, but he absolutely loves Jai instantly.

“We definitely see a new side to Dean with this storyline.”

This article first appeared on Now To Love.