She's only been in the Bay for a short time, but this week Amber (played by Maddy Jevic, pictured left) drops a massive bombshell on her ex, Dean (played by Patrick O'Connor, pictured right).

Now the big question is, what does Amber have to say to Dean that will change his life forever?

Despite being new, the sassy brunette recently caused a stir when she set her sights on one of the locals – resident bad boy Tane (Ethan Browne)!

Dean (right) is now in a serious relationship with Ziggy (Sophie Dillman).

While flirting up a storm with Tane, who works at Salt, the hunk found it impossible to resist her advances. “Tane is definitely attracted to Amber,” Ethan previously said.

As for Salt owner Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who has secret feelings of her own for Tane, she was anything but impressed when the couple not only hit it off but headed out the door together.

Amber (right) recently caused a stir when she set her sights on one of the locals – resident bad boy Tane (played by Ethan Browne, pictured left).

Amber’s portrayer is none other than talented TV actress Maddy Jevic, who starred as Brianna Wheeler in hit comedy series Upper Middle Bogan and as Nurse Lee Radcliffe in gritty prison drama Wentworth.

And the gorgeous star couldn’t be more thrilled to be moving into the Bay as Amber.

“Amber is funny and tough, but she’s kind,” says Maddy, adding: “Everyone in the cast is so loving and giving – they’ve all been really welcoming to me.”

