Dean (portrayed by Patrick O'Connor, pictured top centre) meets his young son Jai for the first time. Seven

“We definitely see a new side to Dean with this storyline.”

However, in a bid to protect Jai from possible disappointment, Amber introduces Dean as a friend rather than as Jai’s dad. Is this what Dean also wants?

Meanwhile, Dean’s girlfriend Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) appears stoic and supportive. But is Ziggy being completely honest about her feelings with the guy she loves?

Also happening in the Bay this week, Roo (Georgie Parker) considers some spiritual guidance after a shock encounter.

After another sighting of a figure who bears a resemblance to Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) late father Evan (Cameron Daddo), Roo now agrees to Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) suggestion to take part in a seance.

“I adored filming this storyline at the Summer Bay House with Georgie,” says Emily. “Marilyn has always been very spiritual. These scenes were beautifully written and such fun to film.”

Equally as surprised to see Evan’s double is Ryder and Alf, who catch a glimpse of the figure at the Surf Club.

