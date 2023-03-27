Despite more than 2000 people receiving invites to fill the pews at Westminster Abbey on May 6 to witness King Charles III getting crowned, the hottest ticket of all is much harder to come by. And that’s even if you happen to be a member of His Majesty’s family.
With just over a month to go until the big day, squabbles have erupted within the House of Windsor over who will score a prized position on the Buckingham Palace balcony for an historic photo op that will be beamed around the world.
The King, 74, “has made it clear he will stand shoulder to shoulder with working royals only. This means Harry and Meghan counted themselves out of the running when they quit the family three years ago,” says a palace insider.
But perhaps predictably, the Sussexes are outraged about their exclusion.
According to an insider, King Charles will not allow Harry and Meghan to stand on the balcony during his coronation.
Getty
“They feel like second-rate citizens”, spills the insider. “Meghan in particular can’t believe a man would ban his own son and daughter-in-law from the biggest moment of his life, simply because they aren’t in the family business.”
However, those in Harry and Meghan’s new inner circle are a little miffed over the couple’s desire to head across the pond for the grand event.
“The Sussexes’ friends are incredulous that they’d even want to be on that balcony, after they’ve spent the past three years slamming the royals,” reveals a source close to the couple.
WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Californian Netflix mansion
“But, at the end of the day, to be in an image that will be stamped in history books for centuries to come ... it’s too good of an opportunity for them to miss!”
Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have not yet responded to their coronation invite; will they or won’t they?