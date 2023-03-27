According to an insider, King Charles will not allow Harry and Meghan to stand on the balcony during his coronation. Getty

“They feel like second-rate citizens”, spills the insider. “Meghan in particular can’t believe a man would ban his own son and daughter-in-law from the biggest moment of his life, simply because they aren’t in the family business.”

However, those in Harry and Meghan’s new inner circle are a little miffed over the couple’s desire to head across the pond for the grand event.

“The Sussexes’ friends are incredulous that they’d even want to be on that balcony, after they’ve spent the past three years slamming the royals,” reveals a source close to the couple.

“But, at the end of the day, to be in an image that will be stamped in history books for centuries to come ... it’s too good of an opportunity for them to miss!”

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have not yet responded to their coronation invite; will they or won’t they?

