She’s just four months old, but little Grace Warrior Irwin Powell has enjoyed her very first family holiday with her doting mum and dad, Bindi and Chandler.
The adorable trio, as well as Uncle Robert and Grandmother Terri, enjoyed a luxurious stay away from Australia Zoo in Byron Bay’s Beach Hotel.
Watch: Bindi dresses her daughter Grace in her first khakis
With no khaki in sight, the foursome dressed casually. Bindi sported a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses as the family took gorgeous Grace out and about in the popular celebrity haunt.
It’s believed the family, who currently all reside together on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, drove down for the trip, taking in scenic views of the interstate drive.
In the photos obtained by New Idea, Bindi can be seen making sure Chandler, 24, packed down the pram carefully and correctly after she popped Grace into the car.
It’s clear from the smiles plastered on their faces that Grace’s arrival has brought the Irwin clan closer together.
Terri, 56, and Robert have stepped up to support the young parents, who tied the knot in March 2020.
Previously, Bindi, 22, revealed she wanted to find a special nickname other than ‘Grandma’ for Terri. Eventually they decided on ‘Bunny’.
“We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link,” she explained.
“We decided that she’s going to be called Bunny. When she was growing up in Oregon, her neighbour down the street was always called Bunny.”
Meanwhile, Robert, 17, says he’s Grace’s ‘Funcle’ (fun uncle) and has told fans he loves his niece “so much”.
