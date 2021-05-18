Grace photographed by her uncle. Instagram

Robert, a keen wildlife photographer, has proved what we already know, which is that he has taken to uncle life with all his heart.

The young television personality posted a black and white portrait of Grace onto his Instagram, and the bub looks like a spitting image of her mum.

He also penned a heartfelt message that gushed over her gorgeous face, "Look at my lil niece!!!! 😊."

Grace is really her mum's double! Instagram

Of course, Bindi reposted the sweet image onto her Instagram story with the words, "Little Warrior princess."

Warrior is the unexpected but powerful middle name that Grace and Chandler chose for their little bundle of joy, born on their first wedding anniversary.

Robert holding Grace when she was just born. Instagram

On the weekend, Robert took to his camera to capture his sister and her husband enjoying their first family outing.

The luminous shot of the family standing in the middle of a lavish tropical jungle with fairy lights hanging above them showed off Robert's artistic chops.

The young mumma captioned the love-filled picture with the humble caption, "First family dinner adventure with our sweet girl. I'm a proud mama. ✨"

However, this wasn't the only Irwin-Powell milestone this month as Bindi was showered with love when she celebrated her first mother's day.

Bindi and Chandler captured by Robert on their first outing as a family. Instagram

She posted a sweet message on her Instagram reflecting on her new role as a mother, explaining: "To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."

Of course, her doting husband, Chandler, penned a moving tribute in honour of his wife on her first Mother's Day.

He wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing wife❤️ This is your first Mother's Day yet it feels like you've been doing this forever. Grace and I are both lucky and grateful to have you in our lives. We love you so much."

We cannot wait to see more of Robert's gorgeous family photos over the years as he hones his photography skills.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.