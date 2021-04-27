Bindi was stunned by Rob's Australia Zoo nursery. TikTok | @animalplanet

It was Robert who designed the new digs for his sister, and the 17-year-old certainly hyped it up, telling Bindi, "you are about to experience the most incredible baby nursery adventure ever you've ever embarked on".

The 22-year-old covered her eyes as Rob and Chandler counted down from three for the big reveal.

"Oh my god" a shocked Bindi said as she took in her surroundings. The room featured a big dinosaur, a crib with an animal-themed mobile and a Foosball table. But perhaps the best feature of the room was a sign that hung on the wall, with a very cheeky message.

"If mum says no, ask uncle Robert." the sign read, prompting a laugh from the mum in question.

Robert was thrilled with Bindi's sweet reaction to his surprise.

"She loves it." he told the camera. "This is awesome; major win. I was thinking we'd have to make a few tweaks but apparently not."

Bindi recently opened up about her father Steve not being able to witness his first granddaughter growing up.

In another sneak peek for their upcoming show, an emotional Bindi candidly said, “It’s hard knowing that she’ll never actually meet him, and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch their connection.

“Its going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was.”