"We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link," Bindi Irwin, 22, told the outlet.

"We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny'. When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbour down the street was always called 'Bunny.' It only just dawned on us that it wasn't her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighbourhood," she explained of the sentimental meaning behind the title.

She added that she can't wait to see her mum become a grandmother, saying: "My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother."

As for her younger brother Robert Irwin, 17, he'll be going by a very special name, too.

"Robert has decided that 'uncle' needed an upgrade and he's now calling himself the 'funcle' which means fun uncle. I love it," Bindi, who is married to professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, beamed.

As for how Bindi will be keeping her late father Steve Irwin's legacy alive, he'll never be far from their family's heart or minds.

"My dad would have been the best grandfather. I always joke that if he was still here we'd never see our baby because he'd take her on all kinds of adventures!"

"I want to make sure our baby girl gets to know my dad and thankfully we have many documentaries and photos we can share with her. I think she'll love getting to watch footage of Dad working with all kinds of animals and learning about his legacy."

Bindi also has no doubt that her little girl will be a passionate animal lover just like Steve Irwin.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior'. Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place," she mused.

While the soon-to-be mama has her family's names sorted, when it comes to naming her own baby girl the couple are waiting til the birth to meet their little one before giving her a moniker.

"We are waiting to meet her before we decide on a name. We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly. We have been looking through family history on both my side and Chandler's side for family name inspiration. Once she arrives I think we'll know exactly what to name her," Bindi revealed.

It won't be long until we find out all the exciting details with the couple's baby due around late March, early April!

