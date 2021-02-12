Pregnant Bindi Irwin (pictured) has shared some heartbreaking news. Instagram

In the first photo, Bindi cradles the bunny-rugged creature in her arms, while mum Terri looks on lovingly. A follow-up snap also shows the joey standing on his own two feet.

“Today he is growing up strong and healthy thanks to the support of his amazing wildlife carers. So proud of you, Daniel,” the pregnant wildlife conservationist added.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the adorable – albeit emotional – update, with one fan writing: “You guys are just amazing, beautiful people god bless you.”

Another person stated: “So heartbreaking to hear about Daniel’s mum. Awwwww so cute. So happy Daniel is growing strong.”

A third person added: “He’s so precious. I’m glad he is being loved and cared for by the best.”

The sweet update comes less than a day after Bindi shared more heartbreaking news about an injured koala named Kate, who is being treated at the family menagerie.

“The team discovered that [Kate] had severe injuries to her torso, preventing her from breathing properly,” Bindi captioned a distressing snap of the koala in intensive care.

The wildlife warrior went on to say: “After receiving life-saving surgery to repair her injuries, she is now recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Kate is also carrying a little joey in her pouch, who she bravely protected when the dog attacked her. Now Kate and her baby will remain in care until they are ready to return to the wild.

“Please send good vibes as they continue to heal,” she added.

Bindi and her wakeboard husband Chandler first announced they were expecting their "Baby Wildlife Warrior" back in August.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," Bindi wrote on Instagram at the time.