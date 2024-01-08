Take a look at the red carpet looks from this year's Golden Globe Awards...

Margot Robbie Getty

Australian icon Margot Robbie arrived on the red carpet in a gorgeous pink gown!

Sarah Snook Getty

Australia's very own, Sarah Snook, has been nominated for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role in Succession. This is her first Golden Globe nomination.

Elizabeth Debicki Getty

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki looks stunning on the red carpet! She has been nominated for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

Heidi Klum Getty

Icon Heidi Klum attends in stunning red gown.

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts Getty

Naomi Watts and husband, Billy Crudup, step out for date night at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

Tony McNamara and Belinda Bromilow Getty

Australian playwright, screenwriter, and television producer known for The Great, The Favourite, and Poor Things attends with his wife, Belinda Bromilow, an Australian actress known for her roles in Doctor Doctor and The Great.

Rose McIver Getty

New Zealand actress Rose McIver attends; most known for her role as Amber Moore in the rom-com film series The Christmas Prince.

Gina Torres Getty

Gina Torres, known for her roles in Suits and Firefly. She currently stars on the series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Julia Garner Getty

Julia Garner attended in stunning silver, sequened dress. She is best known for her roles as Ruth Langmore in the drama series, Ozark.

Lisa Ann Walter Getty

Lisa Anne Walter attended, looking stunning. We best know her for her iconic role as Chessy in The Parent Trap and Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott Elementary.

Gillian Anderson Getty

Gillian Anderson, known for her roles in The X-Files, Sex Education, and The Crown.

Helen Mirren Getty

Helen Mirren attends looking amazing in a gorgeous, purple gown.

Matthew Macfayden Getty

Matthew Macfayden, best known for his roles as Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice and as Tom Wambsgans in Succession.

Jonathan Bailey Getty

Bridgerton star Johnathan Bailey looks very handsome in his chic white suit!

James Marsden Getty

We all know and love James Marsden. With his iconic performance in 27 Dresses, we all fell a little bit in love with him... He is also known for his roles in Jury Duty, Enchanted, The Notebook, The Best of Me and Saved by the Bell.

Elle Fanning Getty

Elle Fanning attends in a stunning gown. Elle is best known for her roles in Taken, The Great, Maleficent, and All the Bright Places.

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Delmotte Getty

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Delmotte from Suits are photographed together on the red carpet.

Bradley Cooper Getty

A Star is Born actor Bradley Cooper has stunned the carpet! Bradley has won nine Golden Globe Awards over the years... this year, he has been nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in Maestro.

Jennifer Aniston Getty

Jennifer Aniston looks magnificent in stunning black gown.

Meryl Streep Getty

Meryl Streep has arrived! Meryl has starred in the iconic movie Mamma Mia! and The Devil Wears Prada as well as an endless list of other iconic films. She is often described as "the best actress of her generation."

Amanda Seyfried Getty

Amanda Seyfried stuns in gorgeous black gown.

Natalie Portman Getty

Natalie Portman has arrived! Natalie has won two Golden Globe Awards in the past... this year, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her roles in May December.

Reese Witherspoon Getty

Reese Witherspoon attends... her son, Deacon Phillippe, was also photographed with her on the red carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio Getty

Romeo is here! Leonardo DiCaprio has won three Golden Globe Awards over the years... this year, he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon.