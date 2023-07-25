The actress was just 36 when she first began experiencing symptoms of menopause Getty

For the average woman, menopause is typically experienced at the age of 51.

Roughly five percent of women however will go through early menopause in their 30s or 40s.

RELATED || Jess Rowe's raw menopause confession

It is extremely rare for menopause to occur before the age of 30.

Symptoms associated with menopause include mood changes, insomnia, increased bladder activity, and discomfort during sex to name a few.

"The more normalised the conversation can be be, is going to present an opportunity for everyone to understand" Getty

For Naomi, going through menopause at such a young age led her on a journey to a "deeper understanding" of herself.

"I came out on the other side feeling more authentically me. A lot of freedom came in the self-acknowledgment."

RELATED || Breaking the hormonal glass ceiling

"I had those voices in the back of my mind reminding me how old women are let out to pasture, but there was a lure to this desire to be authentic, to crawl from behind the invisible wall and just acknowledge for myself something that everyone could have probably guessed."

Naomi at the Fendi Fall/Winter 202 Haute Couture Fashion Show in Paris in July 2023 Getty

Despite her positive outlook on her diagnosis now, however, Naomi did add that she would've had an "easier transition" if "menopause hadn't been such an off-limits topic" when she began to experience symptoms, some 18 years ago.

"I was part of a cycle that desperately needed to be broken," she said.

"That's why I'm so passionate about raising awareness and encouraging more honest conversations."

"The more normalised the conversation can be is going to present an opportunity for everyone to understand."

"Let's hope it becomes as easy to talk about this stuff as it's been to talk about periods."