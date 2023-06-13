Australian actress Naomi Watts has stunned fans with some exciting personal news, revealing that she has married American actor Billy Crudup in secret after more than five years together.

The couple, both 54, first sparked speculation that they had tied the knot on June 9 as paparazzi snaps of the couple in formal attire and matching rings emerged.

