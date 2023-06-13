After co-starring in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy, the pair fell head over heels in love with one another.
But it's not the first time the newlyweds had crossed paths, having shared the same Hollywood circles for years.
But despite their star power, the couple has kept much of their relationship under wraps, Billy previously telling reporters that he made a point of "not commenting publicly" about his personal life in 2018.
So private is the couple, is that they dated for more than four years before making their red carpet debut together at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Later in the year, they attended the Emmys together.
In April 2023, engagement rumours began swirling as Naomi was papped wearing a stunning ring on her left hand.
On the special day, Naomi wore a gorgeous lace Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress, retailing at a very reasonable $7,390,51.
Naomi was previously in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016.
The couple co-parent children Alexander, 16, and Samuel, 15, together.
Billy Crudup also has a child from a previous relationship, a son William, 19.