The self-proclaimed "crap housewife" also answered some fan questions regarding the treatment.

"Any side effects Jess?" one follower asked. "I have been doing it cold turkey😢 The tablets all made me sick. Though I may have been going through it for 10 years 😳."

"none so far 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼," the star replied.

This isn't the first time Jess has been vulnerable about her health.

In 2017, the former Today host revealed on her website, craphousewife.com, that she had grappled with on-and-off acne throughout her life, even into her adult years.

"Acne is an all too common problem for many women once we approach premenopause and menopause," she wrote, urging readers to chat to their GP.

"If your acne is upsetting you and not clearing up. You don't need to put up with it."

And it’s not just physical health and wellbeing that Jess is passionate about, the journalist is also a Member of the Order of Australia for her mental health advocacy, constantly emphasising the importance of keeping your mind in check.

“If you’re not OK you can’t look after anyone else,” Jess told our sister site WHO in 2021. “I think, especially women, we’re so busy looking after everyone else we can forget about ourselves and it’s so important to check in.”

The advocate has also candidly shared her own mental health journey. “I know with myself I had post-natal depression after the birth of both of my daughters,” Jess said.

"I still take antidepressants and I’ve got no shame in telling people that because it helps me. I want to be my best self and that helps me do that.”