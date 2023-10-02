Rupert's son, James Murdoch Getty

According to Fortune magazine, Lachlan, who is married to model and TV presenter Sarah O’Hare, is thought to be closer to “the impulsive younger brother [Roman] portrayed by Kieran Culkin”, while “James resembles (actor Jeremy Strong’s) Kendall in that he was known as ‘the smart one’.”

The two brothers are no longer close after years of competing for Rupert’s crown, with their feud intensifying because Lachlan’s staunch support for former Republican president Donald Trump offends more liberal James, 50, and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid.

Rupert's retirement announcement has rocked his family. Getty

Then there’s their older sister Elisabeth, who is compared to Succession’s Shiv (Siobhan, played by Aussie actress Sarah Snook), because she left the company to set up Shine TV, before selling it to her dad for more than $600 million.

Their older half-sister Prudence, whose mum was Rupert’s first wife, Patricia Booker, is compared to Connor Roy as she’s often considered the forgotten sibling, and once described herself as the “short, fat one” in comparison to tall and glamorous Lachlan, James and Elisabeth, 55.

Prudence, 65, has stayed out of the competition for the top job, leading a relatively quiet life in Australia, while Lachlan, James and Elisabeth have been involved in the family business, but have also all fallen out with their dad and quit the empire at various points.

Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch Getty

Their two younger half-sisters from third wife, Wendi Deng, Grace, 22, and Chloe, 20, may have Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman as godparents, but they have no voting rights in the trust that controls the companies and won’t play a role in the battle for control of News Corp and Fox.

Whatever happens in the future, the six children will never have to struggle financially, with each of them receiving billions from Rupert’s $110 billion sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney in 2019, and owning palatial homes scattered around the world.

For now, Lachlan has been officially anointed “first among equals”, a term his father bestowed on him in the 1990s, but once Rupert dies, the battle for the empire is expected to erupt with Lachlan, James, Elisabeth and Prudence all having equal voting rights.

But then, perhaps it’s something Rupert always envisaged because it appeared as though “he pitted his kids against each other their entire lives”, according to what a source told Vanity Fair.

The Roys vs. The Murdochs

Logan Roy - Rupert Murdoch Left: HBO, Right: Getty Images

Logan - Rupert

The patriarch in Succession is the founder of Waystar Rayco.

Roman Roy - Lachlan Murdoch Left: HBO, Right: Getty Images

Roman - Lachlan

Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy draws stark similarities to Lachlan Murdoch.

Kendall Roy - James Murdoch Left: HBO, Right: Getty Images

Kendall - James

Known as 'the smart one', Kendall is reportedly based on James.

Siobhan Roy - Elisabeth Murdoch Left: HBO, Right: Getty Images

Siobhan - Elisabeth

The savvy Elisabeth has been compared to Aussie Sarah Snook's Siobhan.

Connor Roy - Prudence Murdoch Left: HBO, Right: Getty Images

Connor - Prudence

Often overlooked by the family, Prudence is likened to Connor on the show.