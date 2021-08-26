"Carols in the Domain, 7 years ago with my trusted and beloved Playschool buddy @jaylagaaia and the beautiful @anuchristine," the Home & Away star captioned the post.
And although the character has long left our screens, the multiple Logie winner has been keeping Lucy alive via Instagram, sharing a throwback to that time back in April.
In the vintage snap, she is donning a straw hat, some groovy earrings, a pair of pastel pink overalls and holding an adorable tabby cat.
She simply captioned the post, "Old School ACP era".
WATCH: Georgie Parker on her battle with scoliosis (Article continues after video)
So do Georgie's constant ACP throwbacks and close relationship with her co-stars hint to a possible revival? Well, the 56-year-old certainly is keen.
Speaking to Starts At 60 back in 2018, Georgie explained: “I was very connected to All Saints and A Country Practice and the idea of revisiting these characters is extremely tempting."
But with the actress recently celebrating her 11th year on Home & Away, it seems she is very settled in Summer Bay for the time being.