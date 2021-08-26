Georgie, Jay and Christine were all smiles at Carols in the Domain. Instagram

"Carols in the Domain, 7 years ago with my trusted and beloved Playschool buddy @jaylagaaia and the beautiful @anuchristine," the Home & Away star captioned the post.

This isn't the first time Georgie has taken a stroll down memory lane, often revisiting the show that made her famous, A Country Practice.

The country first fell in love with Georgie in 1981 when she began her break-out role as nurse Lucy Gardiner.

The cat doesn't quite look as happy as Georgie. Instagram

And although the character has long left our screens, the multiple Logie winner has been keeping Lucy alive via Instagram, sharing a throwback to that time back in April.

In the vintage snap, she is donning a straw hat, some groovy earrings, a pair of pastel pink overalls and holding an adorable tabby cat.

She simply captioned the post, "Old School ACP era".

So do Georgie's constant ACP throwbacks and close relationship with her co-stars hint to a possible revival? Well, the 56-year-old certainly is keen.

Speaking to Starts At 60 back in 2018, Georgie explained: “I was very connected to All Saints and A Country Practice and the idea of revisiting these characters is extremely tempting."

But with the actress recently celebrating her 11th year on Home & Away, it seems she is very settled in Summer Bay for the time being.