Georgie Parker posted a throwback to her ACP days Instagram

Captioned “Another flashback to ACP days with beautiful @kateraison”, the black-and-white, vintage snap features Georgie with her former co-star, Kate Raison.

Fans of the show were quick to comment their delight with the touching throwback of the pair.

“Always loved this duo!” wrote user @adamlger.

In her role as Lucy, Georgie played a bridesmaid to Kate Raison’s character (park ranger Cathy Hayden) during her wedding to John Freeman (played by William McInnes).

And, of course, Georgie and Kate’s relationship extends far past the confines of a screen, with the former reflecting on their time as roommates.

“Katie and I lived together for a while” she told TV Week in 2018. “We still see each other all the time”.

A Country Practice first aired on 18th November 1981 and ran until 22 November 1993 Supplied

With such the actresses sharing such a strong relationship both on and off screen, the possibility of an ACP revival could be in the works.

Both Georgie and Kate are certainly keen to revisit their characters.

In 2018, Georgie told Starts At 60: “I was very connected to All Saints and A Country Practice and the idea of revisiting these characters is extremely tempting”.

Kate also said she was “definitely” keen to reprise her role in an interview with the same publication the following year.

Georgie Parker is currently portraying Roo Stewart on Home and Away Channel Seven

But any revival plans may have to put on the backburner as Georgie is currently celebrating her 10th year in Summer Bay, portraying Roo Stewart on Home and Away.

This role may have been an attempt to follow in her bestie’s footsteps, as Kate appeared on the popular soap twice – first in 1990 as Jennifer Atkinson and again in 1998 as Paula Rogers.

Perhaps Kate can once again return to Summer Bay and the firm friends can have their on-screen reunion at last.