What a throwback! Instagram

Heading to her stories, Georgie shared a gorgeous vintage snap of herself donning a straw hat, some groovy earrings, a pair of pastel pink overalls and holding an adorable tabby cat.

To caption the throwback, the actress simply wrote "Old School ACP era".

And this isn't the first time Georgie has left fans nostalgic for her ACP days (as she calls them), the 56-year-old is constantly sharing old snaps of her time on the show, sparking revival rumours in the process.

A Country Practice first aired on 18th November 1981 and ran until 22 November 1993. Instagram

Just last year Georgie shared another throwback snap, black and white this time, of her ACP days with her once co-star, and former roommate, Kate Raison.

To accompany the post, the Home & Away actress wrote, “Another flashback to ACP days with beautiful @kateraison”.

Fans of the show were quick to comment their delight with the touching throwback of the pair.

“Always loved this duo!” wrote one user.

So do Georgie's constant ACP throwbacks and close relationship with her co-stars all hint to a possible revival? Well, the 56-year-old certainly is keen.

Georgie is currently playing Roo on Channel Seven's Home & Away. Channel Seven

Speaking to Starts At 60 back in 2018, Georgie explained “I was very connected to All Saints and A Country Practice and the idea of revisiting these characters is extremely tempting”.

But with the actress recently celebrating her 11th year on Home & Away, it seems she is very settled in Summer Bay for the time being.

It looks we'll just have to wait patiently for a potential ACP revival.