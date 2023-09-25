Things are going swimmingly for Fifi Box and her ‘hot dad’ boyfriend, Rocky Mangano.

So well in fact, the smitten pair have already jetted off for their first joint family holiday!

The radio host and her daughters Trixie and Daisy were seen arriving at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, along with Rocky and his young son Max and daughter Charli en route to Hawaii.

WATCH NOW: Katy Perry causes Fifi Box's 9-month-old baby to scream her head off. Article continues after video.