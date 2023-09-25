Things are going swimmingly for Fifi Box and her ‘hot dad’ boyfriend, Rocky Mangano.
So well in fact, the smitten pair have already jetted off for their first joint family holiday!
The radio host and her daughters Trixie and Daisy were seen arriving at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, along with Rocky and his young son Max and daughter Charli en route to Hawaii.
Excited to be heading off overseas, the group definitely were the picture of a happy blended family.
It seems like Trixie, 10, has already become firm friends with Rocky’s daughter, as the pair were seen having their own chats away from their parents.
Rocky and his kids also attended Daisy’s fourth birthday back in July.
Fifi and Rocky spotted going on their first international vacation as a blended family.
Not long after, Fifi shared a series of photos from their resort.
In one, Fifi dazzled in a gold bikini as she chilled with Daisy by the pool.
The trip seemingly comes with the blessing of Rocky’s ex-wife, and the mother of his children, Adele Iacuone.
When New Idea asked Adele about her ex’s fast-moving romance with Fifi, she revealed she bears them no ill will.
“I wish them both well,” Adele told us exclusively.
Time for fun in the sun!
Fifi, 46, only confirmed the relationship in August.
Talking on-air to her co-hosts Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody, she detailed how she had spied fellow parent Rocky, 45, doing the school pick-ups.
Instantly attracted to him, she was hesitant to approach him until daughter Daisy threw a tantrum, and it broke the ice.
“I was dragging her across the playground thinking it’s so embarrassing, and I looked up at him and he was laughing his head off,” Fifi said.
