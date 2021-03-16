“Dance training today was more horizontal than I think its supposed to be…" Instagram

When Fifi first appeared on DWTS 14 years ago, it was well before she had her children, and she's admitted that it will be a struggle to get back into the groove of things again.

“I’m three days into dance practice and it’s the first time I’ve moved my body since before I was pregnant and every muscle is killing me,” she revealed when announcing that she will be joining the All Stars special.

Since coming in as runner-up to Kate Ceberano in the show’s sixth season, which ran in 2007, Fifi has been busy starting her family.

Her daughter Trixie has been entertaining us on Instagram for years with her hilarious quips and adorable anecdotes.

And recently, we were treated to another addition to the Box family, with daughter Daisy Belle joining the clan.

Fifi shares eldest daughter Trixie with her ex-partner Grant Kenny and conceived her second daughter Daisy via IVF with the help of a sperm donor.

Fifi revealed on the The Byron Cooke show that she was able to conceive Daisy on the first IVF transfer, but acknowledged that her situation was a lucky one.

"I ended up with three embryos... because of my age I was so lucky to have three embryos and on my first transferal I got Daisy. I still pinch myself with how lucky I am," she said.

"It was an incredible journey and I'm so fortunate and I know not everybody's journey is that lucky," she added.

The single mother raises her two young children in Melbourne.

In September last year, Fifi shared a heartbreaking tribute in honour of Trixie's half-sister Jaimi Kenny, who tragically passed away at just 32.

"The loss of such a beautiful loving sister and friend is suffocating," Fifi wrote of ex Grant Kenny and Lisa Curry's daughter.

"We laughed, we cried, we shared so many wonderful memories that I will keep alive for Trixie who loved her big sister so much, her little heart is broken. You loved Trixie with all your heart and she felt every inch of your love. With every tight squeezy cuddle your love poured into her."

She added: "We were so blessed to have you in our lives. You were such a true and loyal friend, we love you so much and can't bear the pain of you not being here."