Fifi Box and dance partner Jeremy Garner. Media Mode

Jeremy, a successful stage performer who’s appeared on Broadway, is happily married and a father-of-two.

That’s something he has in common with Fifi, who’s a devoted mum to daughters Trixie, 7, and Daisy, 2.

Trixie is the product of Fifi’s romance with Grant Kenny, while the radio host welcomed Daisy via an anonymous sperm donor.

Sources say Fifi – who hasn’t publicly dated anyone since her relationship with Neighbours co-star Damien Richardson ended in 2018 – is hoping Jeremy’s expertise will help her land the mirror ball trophy, after she placed runner-up to Kate Ceberano on the 2007 season.

“Fitness has not been my thing for the past two or three years." Media Mode

But the mother-of-two readily admits that her body and fitness levels have dramatically changed in the past 14 years since she last twirled around the dance floor.

“Fitness has not been my thing for the past two or three years. I haven’t done much,” Fifi admitted on her radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick.

Fifi Box hasn't been linked to anyone since 2018. Media Mode

She also suggested that whipping her post-baby body into shape could prove to be a challenge.

“I don’t know if [Jeremy] knows what he’s up against,” Fifi said last week, adding: “I’m three days into dance practise and it’s the first time I’ve moved my body since before I was pregnant, and every muscle is killing me!”

