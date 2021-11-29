Before COVID, Grant would often spend time in Melbourne visiting Trixie and her mum, Fifi. Instagram

Grant has always enjoyed celebrating Christmas, and wants to put on a fantastic spread for Fifi, 44, and her girls, that will likely be attended by his two children, Jett and Morgan, and Morgan’s two young sons.

“When the kids were young Grant would often be on patrol down at Mooloolaba for Christmas morning, and the whole family would turn up in their Christmas hats just so they could be with their daddy,” tells the source.

With Grant tragically losing his eldest child, Jaimi, 33, last September, the source says the former Ironman, 58, knows all too well the importance of being together as a family.

‘Grant (left) and Fifi are planning a happy family reunion.' Instagram

Due to strict COVID border restrictions, Fifi and Trixie were unable to be with Grant and the rest of the family following Jaimi’s passing.

Fifi was very close with her daughter’s half-sister and recently shared that telling Trixie about what happened was “really difficult”.

In April, Fifi, 44, gushed over Trixie, describing her as energetic and creative, a “gentle, loving, spectacular sweetheart”. The source says she really wants Grant to see just how grown up their little girl has become.