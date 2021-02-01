In September, the father-of- four tragically lost his eldest child, Jaimi Lee, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Curry. Their other daughter Morgan, 30, was heavily pregnant at the time, and welcomed her second son just a few weeks later.
Speaking to New Idea, a close friend of Grant reveals the mixed emotions over the New Year have softened the athlete. He’s been quietly reflecting and enjoying the company of his family, including son Jett, 27, and grandsons Flynn, 2, and Taj, 3 months.
However, at the same time, the source insists Grant dearly misses his youngest child, daughter Trixie Belle, 7, who he shares with radio presenter Fifi Box, 43.