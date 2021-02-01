According to the insider, Grant is planning to stay for an extended visit and make the most of his time with the girls.

“He knows young Trixie and Fifi were both very fond of Jaimi, so he will do everything he can to ensure little Trixie never forgets how much her big sis loved her,” the source continues.

Days after Jaimi passed away aged 33, Fifi shared a touching tribute where she thanked her for being an amazing big sister to Trixie.

“The loss of such a beautiful, loving sister and friend is suffocating. We laughed, we cried, we shared so many wonderful memories that I will keep alive for Trixie, who loved her big sister so much,” Fifi wrote, adding, “You loved Trixie with all your heart and she felt every inch of your love”.