Lisa Curry has rallied fans through her latest Instagram post. Instagram

To caption the post, the 58-year-old wrote, "My Australia Day... celebrating what's great. Family, inspiring people, love of our country and lifestyle #soluckytoliveinAustralia".

While a few fans were quick to call the athlete out on celebrating a day that marks the anniversary of Invasion Day, one writing "Change the date, then celebrate", the backlash didn't quite reach the level that Aussie actor Olivia Newton-John endured just yesterday.

Perhaps this was due to Lisa's last image and accompanying hashtag.

Sharing a picture of the 2021 Australian of the Year winner, the athlete ended her caption with the words #GraceTame.

Lisa's ex-husband Grant Kenny was included in her Insta post - along with the couple's grandson. Instagram

Sexual assault survivor, Grace Tame, 26, was announced as this year's Australian of the Year in recognition of her work to overturn a law that prevented sexual assault survivors from speaking out.

By sharing a picture of the incredible young activist with her followers, Lisa spread a message of hope among all her fans. And, needless to say, they rallied around Grace.

"She has the platform now and she will use it, go girl." wrote one user.

"Grace is a trailblazer for the gagged and downtrodden" wrote another.

A third chimed in by simply calling the 26-year-old an "inspiration".

While the comments section was rightfully flooded with talk of Grace Tame, other fans were clearly glad to see the former Olympian looking content after what has been a tragic year for the family.

"Good to see you so happy," one user penned.

Grace Tame, 26, won Australian of the Year in 2021 due to her advocacy work for sexual assault survivors. Instagram

Back in September last year, Lisa tragically lost her 33-year-old daughter Jaimi Kenny to long-term health complications.

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Jaimi's father Grant Kenny said in an official statement on behalf of the family.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

“It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy," he added.