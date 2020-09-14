WATCH BELOW: Lisa Curry reveals how her life has changed after having a grandchild

Sporting legends Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny have announced the death of their daughter, Jaimi Curry Kenny, aged 33.

The three-time Olympic swimmer and her Ironman champion ex-husband confirmed the tragic news on Monday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family," Grant said in an official statement on behalf of the family.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

“It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy.”