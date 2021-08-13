Tara has revealed her boyfriend of seven-months to social media for the first time. Instagram

She went on to write: "You always dream of meeting someone who you just click with, who you can be your complete self around and finding comfort in knowing they wouldn’t change a single thing about you.

"The emotional roller coaster we’ve been on so far has proven that we are already strong enough to get through even the toughest days."

"From having to relive me 'dating' someone on national television, watching me go through every emotion under the sun and still being there with a smile on your face, having to hide our relationship, to looking after me in hospital after I almost broke my back…and then taking me surfing 4 days later, having you being relocated numerous times for work, and me following close behind," she said.

She went on to thank Aaron, his friends and his family, for welcoming her "whole heartedly" into their lives from the first meeting, and also for "accepting and understanding as well as being so supportive" of the journey she'd been on before Aaron.

Tara was Farmer Matt's winner on their season. Seven

It comes after Farmer Matt also penned a heartfelt message to Instagram, where he thanked fans for their love and support following the FWAW reunion.

"I didn’t realise watching it back how emotional i really was," he said. "It’s been 8 months since the reunion was filmed and i am proud to say I feel so much better with in myself."

"I’ve spent months on end with family & loved ones grieving and coming to terms that this is my life and life isn’t always fair. I am so proud to have such an amazing family who have supported me throughout this whole journey with no if’s or buts.

"FWAW was such an amazing experience which also taught me so much about myself which was more important then I ever thought..having the reunion over and done with I now feel a sense of relief an weight lifted from my shoulders and the best part of all I am now ready to close that chapter and move forward with my life and continue to find that special person to bring home to the farm."

Matt and Tara confirmed their split at the FWAW reunion. Seven

The Farmer reunion, which aired on Wednesday night, caught up with this year’s country blokes, Farmers Matt, Sam, Will, Rob and Andrew, to see where they were one month on from the show wrapping up.

During the episode, Matt and Tara shared that they are in fact no longer together, where they explained they had broken up just a week before the reunion was filmed.

While they tried to make their relationship work after the show, Matt revealed the pair went their separate ways after his father passed away.

Despite their split, Matt and Tara remain good friends, with Tara even commenting under his post: "Thank you Matt for the journey and to your family for being so kind and welcoming despite what you’d all been through. All the best for the future and give the mooies a cuddle for me."