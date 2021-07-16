Everything seemed to be going so well with Tara. Seven

Matt was understanding as Tara confessed the process was much more difficult than she ever could have anticipated and didn’t rule out meeting up outside of the show.

“I think it was more that the experience was more difficult than she thought it was going to be, and we were all in the same boat there.

“I think she thought ‘I don’t think this is for me, maybe it’s time I leave and if you contact me outside of the show maybe we can catch up there’.”

Matt was devastated by Tara's departure, but could they catch up after the show? Seven

Despite his understanding, Matt couldn’t conceal his feelings.

“I was definitely hurt; I really was feeling something for her.

“When she left I thought ‘Okay, where do I go from here’. It was a lot for one night.”

Luckily, he had three ladies remaining, who were there to try lift his spirits.

“The girls are great and we all hung out. They’re very good company but I kind of just took some time for myself to think about why this has happened and where we go from here,” he said.

