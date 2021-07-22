The couple's happily ever after didn't come easy. Seven

Andrew’s partner Jess also addressed the backlash she had received thanks to that way she was portrayed.

“I am aware that I was portrayed as the girl that Andrew should not choose,” she began in a video.

“Andrew and I both knew that once filming was over that was how they were going to roll with it because if I was the obvious choice then it wouldn’t be so controversial and people wouldn’t talk about it so much and would be satisfied with the outcome. And a lot of people won’t be satisfied with that outcome.

“I just want to let you know there is so much that goes on behind the scenes, it is so edited it is ridiculous, but I am extremely grateful I went on.”

Tara also spoke out post-finale.

Meanwhile over at Matt’s farm, Tara was the farmer’s final pick.

While the couple are yet to confirm they are still together post-finale, Tara did share a lengthy message about her experience with filming and production.

“What a bloody whirlwind. The past few days in particular have been absolutely insane,” she began.

“The people who have been around me will attest to the fact I have been on edge for quite some time having to relive something filmed so long ago. All contestants have moved on with their lives, whether that be on the farm or not.

She then went on to add: “Obviously I am incredibly disappointed in the way Fremantle Media, Channel 7 and the entirety of Farmer Wants A Wife was produced and edited and regardless of those who say ‘you should know what you’re in for’ you never expect any person or company to do you so wrong like that.

“I had a rough time from the day I set foot on the farm,” she shared with fans on social media. “But when speaking out I was just basically told to shut up and go along with it.”

