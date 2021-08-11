Tara was Matt's final pick on the show. Seven

Despite Tara leaving part way through the show only to return shortly after, Matt’s feelings remained strong.

While it put some doubt in the farmer’s mind about whether she would stick around for the long haul, Matt said the connection they shared made it worth the risk.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about you,” he said, “I’m so thankful you came back in, it’s something I would like to look past and build on.”

Some pretty compelling clues, however, point to the couple not building on their bond instead calling it quits.

Is it over? Seven

While Matt shared a finale photo with Tara after the episode, neither has confirmed they're still together or shared another photo together since.

Tara did share a lengthy message about her experience with filming and production.

“What a bloody whirlwind. The past few days in particular have been absolutely insane,” she began.

“The people who have been around me will attest to the fact I have been on edge for quite some time having to relive something filmed so long ago. All contestants have moved on with their lives, whether that be on the farm or not.”

Rumours are swirling Matt has rekindled his romance with Hayley. The Wash

Ahead of the show's finale eagle eyed viewers spotted some footage that suggested despite picking Tara, Matt had rekindled his romance with Hayley.

Rumours Matt had reunited with Hayley first began with her departure from the show playing out on screen.

After Matt sent Hayley home, the farmer shared a clip with her to Instagram which was captioned: “I will never forget all the memories we shared [heart emoji]”.

As pointed out by The Wash, the Farmer has had a smile makeover receiving porcelain veneers since appearing on the show, the same new teeth which appeared in the video, suggesting it was captured well after filming wrapped.

