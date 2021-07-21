Farmer Sam - No one

Farmer Sam disappointed both ladies before the finale. Seven

Sadly, Farmer Sam didn’t quite make it to the grand final episode.

Facing some tough questions the night before, Sam was forced to confess he didn’t have strong feelings for either Mackenzie or Allanah.

“Do you mean that? Do you just see a friendship with me and Mack?” Allanah questioned him in disbelief.

To which Sam responded: “I was hoping there was going to be more.”

But that wasn’t good enough with Allanah demanding a yes or no answer before storming off.

Farmer Matt - Tara

It was always going to be Tara. Seven

Despite Tara leaving part way through the show only to return shortly after, Matt’s feelings remained strong.

While it put some doubt in the farmer’s mind about whether she would stick around for the long haul, Matt said the connection they shared made it worth the risk.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about you,” he said, “I’m so thankful you came back in, it’s something I would like to look past and build on.”

Farmer Rob - No one

Rob cut a lonely figure as he said goodbye to both ladies. Seven

Ah Farmer Rob, he’s never been one to play his cards close to his chest.

The farmer has been upfront and honest when it has come to his feelings and finding The One throughout the series, at one point sending all his ladies home for fear of leading them on.

His final choice was no different, and yet no less shocking, as he broke it off both Vici and Kate.

While he told Kate he felt their connection was more or less that of friendship, Rob admitted to Vici he didn’t think they would last long term.

“I really feel it’s better to be honest now than going further down the track,” he told Vici.

After breaking both ladies hearts, he told producers: “I know what I’m after and unfortunately I didn’t find it.”

Farmer Will - Jaimee

Jaimee stole Farmer Will's heart. Seven

Farmer Will admitted Kristina would have fit seamlessly into his life on the farm, but this show requires on think with their “gut” as he put it, rather than their head.

And for Will his gut, by which we’re sure he means heart, was screaming Jaimee.

“Meeting a girl like you restored my faith that there are girls like you out there,” Will told Jaimee, “I’ve done some soul searching and all my advice was go with your gut… and I’d choose you if you’d have me.”

Farmer Andrew - Jess

Andrew told Jess he loves her! Seven

Farmer Andrew said he had “learnt a lot about love” while on the show, the main thing being “love can’t be forced”.

Despite Ash perfectly ticking all the boxes he had coming into the series he confessed his “heart belonged to someone else”.

Revealing his feelings for Jess, Andrew finally told her the words she’d been longing to hear: “Jess, I’m in love with you.”

