“You don’t know what to expect going into something like this, so that was the worry. It was definitely a different experience, but it was good.”

And Cunnamulla’s Farmer Alex confesses he also had doubts after meeting his group of ladies, worrying that none of them would find him attractive.

“I didn’t really feel that women were interested in me and I probably lost a lot of self-esteem,” he tells us.

“But being around girls and having them, you know, fight for you a little ... it’s probably given me a bit of ego in the right way!”

Meanwhile, Nick, Neil and Sam are all under pressure to choose which of the girls they want to be with. Will one of these farmers decide they’ve had enough and bow out of this year’s show?

Neil, 43, recently opened up to the girls about his relationship with his ex Francine.

"I was in a fantastic marriage for 15 years, we're still great mates today but half a lifetime ago I experienced something that you wouldn't wish on anyone which has pretty much shaped the person I am today," he told them at the dinner table.

The father-of-three then said that he and Francine met through work and that they "went from nothing to inseparable" adding that they "were so good".

"One weekend, we're driving home. I was in the driver's seat and Francine was beside me," he recounted, before pausing to compose himself.

"We were hit by a speeding drunk driver running a red light. I woke up in hospital three days later and I asked 'Where's Francine?' Mum said, 'She didn't make it'.

"Frankie was the ultimate spark for me, and that's what I want to get. Nothing less," he added before leaving the table in tears.

