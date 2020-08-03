The previous seasons of Farmer Wants a Wife have always been quite tame, with no shock swapping between farmers and contestants. Seven

“The irony is producers have taken a leaf out of Nine’s MAFS book and a ‘wife swap’ is on the cards.

“They cast the wives to orchestrate this ‘swap’ mid series to stir everything up and turn the show on its head,” the source explains.

An Instagram from one of Farmer Neil’s front-runners Karissa shows her young daughter cheering Alex on during an airing of an episode. Seven

With a cast of beautiful ladies and a squad of handsome farmers, it’s no wonder there are rumours of wife-swapping.

This year, the format of the show changed slightly with contestants from different groups meeting during ‘banquet’ dinners just like other dating shows, leaving lots of opportunities for farmers and wives to develop other connections.

Rumour has it this season will be filled with debauchery and scandal, as if it is straight out of the pages of Married at First Sight! Channel Seven

An Instagram from one of Farmer Neil’s front-runners Karissa shows her young daughter cheering Alex on during an airing of an episode – so could the blonde beauty have her eye on the young Cunnamulla farmer instead of her own?

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!