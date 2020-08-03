Farmer Harry's heart is set to be broken when he's brutally dumped by a frontrunner. Channel Seve

But dealing with difficult break-ups is a hurdle the 29-year-old sheep farmer has already dealt with in his past relationships.

“I’ve had two probably serious relationships. Yeah, they just didn’t work out for various reasons, but I’ve definitely been there before. I wear my heart on me sleeve, so it definitely hurts going through something like that,” Harry recalls.

“But once you sort of got through it, you come out of those things sometimes better for it because you realise it would never have worked.”

Interestingly enough, Harry says one of the most important qualities he looks for in a future wife is loyalty. So does he see red when he finds out one of his ladies has a budding romance with a man outside the farm?

As to his ideal woman, Harry explains: “Probably just loyalty and she’d have to be pretty strong willed. It’s a bit tough out here on the land so you need to have plenty of positivity. You never want to come home to negativity,” he says.

“I went in with every intention and I was excited but very scared. It puts yourself ‘out there’ but you’ve gotta do it I suppose. You never know what might come of it.”

