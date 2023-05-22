Seven

In fact, after a few weeks after filming ended the couple realised long distance just “wasn’t working” and so, Olivia made the decision to move to Canberra (Matt shared during this year’s season that he had gotten a job in Canberra and would move there from his family’s farm in Bookham).

“I ended up moving, so we’re in Canberra throughout the week and Bookham on the weekend,” Olivia told 7Life.

The couple also said that things were going “really well” for them and they’re already talking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“We’re having those conversations about what the future holds and what the next steps look like – looking towards marriage and kids - and I think we’re both on the same page,” Matt said.