In this year’s season of Farmer Wants A Wife, Matt was extremely worried about potentially having to do long distance with Olivia - who didn’t want to move from her hometown Wollongong until she at least finished her degree.
Despite this hurdle, Matt couldn’t deny the strong feelings he had for Olivia and chose her over Annabelle during the final decision.
“Olivia, I started this experience hoping to find someone to share the rest of my life with, I wanted to find someone I see myself marrying, seeing myself having kids with and someone I see myself growing old with,” Matt said.
“Olivia, I have fallen in love with you and I want to share my future with you.”
As filming for the show wrapped months ago, Farmer Wants A Wife fans undoubtedly want to know whether the couple is still together and we’re pleased to reveal they are!
In fact, after a few weeks after filming ended the couple realised long distance just “wasn’t working” and so, Olivia made the decision to move to Canberra (Matt shared during this year’s season that he had gotten a job in Canberra and would move there from his family’s farm in Bookham).
“I ended up moving, so we’re in Canberra throughout the week and Bookham on the weekend,” Olivia told 7Life.
The couple also said that things were going “really well” for them and they’re already talking about taking the next step in their relationship.
“We’re having those conversations about what the future holds and what the next steps look like – looking towards marriage and kids - and I think we’re both on the same page,” Matt said.