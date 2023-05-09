The show is called FARMER Wants A Wife and yet, Farmer Matt announced that soon he won’t technically be a farmer anymore. Instead, he’s moving to Canberra for a new job.

Farmer Wants A Wife is definitely one of the more wholesome reality dating shows on television and yet, the latest season has just been rocked by some serious drama.

Talking to his final two ladies, Annabelle and Olivia, Matt did explain that the job is still related to farming. Matt also explained that he’s making this move because it’ll help him run the farm better when he eventually takes over from his father.

“I do have a little bit of news and something I wanted to tell you ladies. And it’s something that’s fairly recently cropped up, so it’s an important discussion. Um, yeah, I have had a fairly serious chat with [my] dad and he’s given me the advice that if I do want to see myself having a future on the farm and continuing that legacy on the farm, it’s really important that I chase after some external work off farm and work externally in agriculture,” Matt said.

“And having a fallback for me in work is really important. I’ve recently been looking at jobs within the department of ag[riculture] in Canberra. I will be leaving the farm and moving to Canberra, with the eventuality of coming back onto the farm and taking over one day too.”