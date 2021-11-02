"I feel incompetent and I find it hard to process at 26 years old." Instagram

She went on to explain some of the struggles she's faced while being pregnant, including the changes in her body and the effect its had.

"I put on clothes and feel like a whale. I usually have a cry about it. My ankles swell up. I’m out of breath putting shoes on," she said.

"I feel incompetent and I find it hard to process at 26 years old."

Hayley added: "But I am so grateful that I am growing a healthy little bubba. I hope to meet you sooner rather than later ♥️ (maybe a few weeks early please 😅)."

Hayley is expecting to welcome her baby later this month. Instagram

The reality star is expecting to welcome her baby later this month, after she shared the due date in an earlier Instagram post.

"Starting life with you has been a difficult one but I do not regret it one bit at all," she wrote alongside a series of photos of her cradling her baby bump.

"I will love you unconditionally and I know you will love me too. Thank you for choosing me little bean," she said, before adding: "27/11."

Hayley is pregnant with her co-star Will's baby. Instagram

Hayley is expecting her first child with Will Dwyer from FWAW, where in a statement she revealed she connected with him after the show wrapped up and fell pregnant soon after.

"I started my relationship with Farmer Will in December, before the reunion episode was filmed a few weeks later in January," Hayley told news.com.au.

The two briefly dated, but it wasn’t until after deciding to end things in April that Hayley learned she was pregnant.

